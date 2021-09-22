Five Strong Organizations Rebranded To Form Teijin Automotive Technologies

AUBURN HILLS, Mich. — September 22, 2021 — Five strong organizations – Continental Structural Plastics (CSP), Inapal Plásticos, Benet Automotive, CSP Victall and Teijin Automotive Center Europe (TACE) – have come together under a single brand to form Teijin Automotive Technologies, a global leader in composite materials and solutions for the worldwide mobility industry.

Through this rebranding, Teijin Automotive Technologies becomes a proven manufacturer of highly-engineered materials for dynamic market divisions with the ability to supply consistent materials and components to customers across North America, Europe and Asia – a capability no other supplier can provide. Spanning several mobility related industries, including automotive, heavy truck, marine and recreational vehicle segments, the new organization which includes Teijin’s automotive composites team in Japan, is positioned to provide advanced materials solutions through its 29 strategically located manufacturing and technical centers. Utilizing all the strengths from the previously separate companies, Teijin Automotive Technologies can provide unique solutions for the next generation of mobility.

“With the integration of these organizations, we can supply expertise in a wide range of materials allowing us to develop solutions that address our customers’ most difficult design challenges,” said Steve Rooney, CEO of Teijin Automotive Technologies and general manager, Teijin Composites Business Unit. “Now, as Teijin Automotive Technologies, we are able to develop new materials, source them where and when they are needed, and provide the expertise that meets the world’s ever-changing mobility needs.”

This move establishes a singular organization with a global footprint and 5,400 employees capable of combining world-class materials expertise with cutting-edge engineering and design to create solutions that make vehicles safer and more eco-friendly. By selecting the right material for the right application, Teijin Automotive Technologies creates components and systems that enable lighter, stronger, safer and more energy efficient vehicles. This unification further strengthens the organization’s capabilities as a vertically integrated, full-service supplier that develops materials to meet customer needs today, while anticipating needs of tomorrow.

As an organization committed to sustainability and innovation, Teijin Automotive Technologies is currently engaged in a variety of research projects aimed at making its operations and products more environmentally friendly. These include carbon footprint analyses, complete life cycle assessment of composite materials, and material recycling processes.

“Teijin has a very strong commitment to sustainability and the society of the future, so we are engaged in a number of initiatives that support this commitment,” Rooney explained. “By identifying sources of CO2 emissions in our materials and processes, we will identify ways to reduce our environmental impact and establish targets for long-term improvement.”

Teijin Automotive Technologies’ innovation awards include Automotive News PACE Awards, JEC Innovation Awards, multiple CAMX and SPE Innovation Awards, and the General Motors Supplier Innovation Award.

Posted September 22, 2021

Source: Teijin Automotive Technologies