Delos Amplifies Manufacturing Assets To Boost American Made Custom Rug Capacity

CALHOUN, GA — September 28, 2021 — Designers, purchasers, and showrooms are sourcing American made custom area rugs more than ever. U.S. manufacturing offers more dependable delivery than overseas rug manufacturers. Additionally, freight costs are on the rise. As a result, sales of Delos’ U.S. made custom rugs continue to grow. In an effort to prepare for future manufacturing volume, Delos purchased additional tufting machines over the summer that have been in production for several months.

Following Mannington Commercial’s recent acquisition of AtlasMasland’s existing commercial product lines, equipment, and facilities from The Dixie Group, Delos agreed to purchase Masland’s U.S. custom area rug department’s equipment. The recent purchase of AtlasMasland aims to give Mannington Commercial an expanded presence in the market and improved manufacturing efficiencies (Source: floordaily.net). With new acquisitions of equipment and talent, Delos will be even more positioned to achieve aggressive lead times on larger projects.

“The design community often assumes that textile manufacturing left the country years ago and are unaware that custom rugs are effectively being tufted right here in the U.S. today. In 2008, the market was ripe for a U.S. custom area rug source, and that is when we entered the scene. The acquisition of new equipment and talent will continue our growth and provide an even greater source of pride to be a manufacturer in the United States,” stated Leah Phillips, Co-owner, Delos, Inc.

Posted September 28, 2021

Source: Delos, Inc.