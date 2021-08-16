Mannington Commercial Mobile Showroom Begins Cross-Country Journey

CALHOUN, Ga. — August 16, 2021 — Mannington Commercial is on the road through Oct. 27. The Mannington Mobile Showroom is on a 13-week tour hitting destinations around the country where customers can safely explore new flooring designs, technologies and solutions for their projects.

Mannington Commercial is bringing its brand and portfolio of products directly to customers this summer and fall. The Mannington Mobile Showroom, a 44-foot truck custom-outfitted with Mannington Commercial product, is traveling to 30-plus cities across the U.S., allowing customers to safely explore new flooring designs, technologies and solutions for their projects.

The tour started in Boston on July 26 and has already made stops in New York City, Philadelphia, Washington, D.C., Nashville, Indianapolis, Milwaukee, among others. Customers have been able to view Mannington’s latest product introductions and connect with other professionals from their local market. Stops have included breweries, Top Golf, and with commercial flooring dealers, among others.

“The Mobile Showroom is a great way for people to re-engage with the Mannington Commercial brand in-person, which is all about putting customers first and finding solutions for them,” said Tom Pendley, president of Mannington Commercial. “We’re an American-based company that prides itself on American manufacturing, so it makes sense that we’re traveling across the country to showcase our Made in USA spirit. We’re not only getting our new products in front of our customers, but we’re doing it in a way to meet them where they are, at their current comfort level.”

The Mobile Showroom will feature different experiences and events at each location based on market needs, while making it easy, safe and accessible for designers, dealers, installers and other partners to experience the Mannington Commercial brand. Local Mannington Commercial representatives can meet to discuss upcoming projects, trends and challenges in the industry at events ranging from catered breakfasts or lunches to after-work happy hours. One-on-one meetings are also available by appointment only.

Showcasing Mannington Commercial’s extensive product solutions, the Mobile Showroom will allow customers to view a wide selection of hard and soft surface flooring product, such as Mannington Commercial’s award-winning Legato® Liquid Linoleum, which harnesses both the benefits of traditional linoleum and sheet vinyl, to Swell, a modular carpet offering purposely designed to bring balance and harmony to workplace and education settings. Customers can also view and order samples. The truck will be following current local COVID protocols along the way, as well as using UV lights to clean and disinfect.

In addition, Mannington Commercial is inviting everyone to follow the journey on Instagram and participate in the weekly $500 Getaway House gift giveaway. Mobile showroom attendees, designers and flooring contractors can enter by tagging @mannington.commercial and themselves at the mobile showroom with #manningtononthemove. Those who are not able to attend the mobile showroom in person can enter by posting their favorite project using Mannington Commercial product and tagging on Instagram.

The Mobile Showroom is designed to tell the Mannington Commercial story, with every space being used to the fullest extent in the 44-square-foot trailer. The custom-design luxury truck includes multiple sections to showcase Mannington’s expansive product mix and allow for safe and productive conversations. The mobile unit also features video monitors, a mini-conference room, and inset carpeting.

Posted August 16, 2021

Source: Mannington Commercial