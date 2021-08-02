Italian Textile Machinery: Sharp Rebound In Orders Intake For Second Quarter 2021

MILAN — August 2, 2021 — The index of orders intake for Italian textile machinery, as processed by ACIMIT, the Association of Italian textile machinery manufacturers, for the period ranging from April-June 2021, was up 214 percent compared to the same 2020 period. The value of the index was attested at 150.7 points (basis: 2015 = 100), a result that was no doubt influenced by the comparison with a quarter, from April-June 2020, in which orders were obviously at a minimum, due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

An analysis of the index of orders intake for the first six months of 2021 confirms a clearly positive business dynamic for Italian manufacturers. An overall growth rate of 122 percent compared to the first half of 2020 regarded both the domestic and export markets.

Alessandro Zucchi, president di ACIMIT, commented: “The data are certainly positive, bearing witness to a renewed climate of confidence.” On the domestic market, in addition to a physiological rebound following the collapse in 2020, the boost generated by 4.0 incentives is being felt. “The push towards digitalization in the business sector,” adds Zucchi, “is being perceived as creating a competitive edge for the entire textile industry, especially here in Italy.”

In spite of these encouraging signals, a sense of uncertainty persists nonetheless on the actual solidity of this recovery. “There is no lack of obstacles facing our machinery producers during this phase,” Zucchi said. “The sharp rise in the price of raw materials does not seem to be stopping, to which we can add the limited availability of components, making it difficult for our manufacturers to fulfill the many orders they’ve received. Finally, the limitations imposed on the business travels of our staff persist, above all qualified assembly technicians.” These are all issues that affect the sector’s order forecasts for the third quarter of 2021. To this end, ACIMIT’s survey have revealed a substantial stability compared to the previous three months for domestic orders (as expressed by 59 percent of companies), and a prevailing caution also abroad, where forecasts of stable or decreasing orders make up 74 percent of the answers given by Italian companies in the sector.

Posted August 2, 2021

Source: ACIMIT: The Association of Italian Textile Machinery Manufacturers