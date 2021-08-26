INDA Unveils “On-Demand” World Of Wipes® 2021 Conference Program – Ushers In Webcast Video That Captures “Being-There” Experience

CARY, NC— August 26, 2021 — INDA, the Association of the Nonwoven Fabrics Industry announces “On-Demand” video access to presentations recorded from the 2021 World of Wipes® (WOW) International Conference held July 12-15 in Atlanta. The high-quality program content includes sessions on: sustainability, market and consumer trends, industry policies and regulations, flushable wipes, and innovations in substrates, preservatives, and packaging. It also includes the product presentations and announcement of the World of Wipes Innovation Award® and of the presentation of the INDA Lifetime Technical Achievement Award. Each speaker’s presentation is approximately 30-minutes in length and includes Q & A’s recorded live following the session. The On-Demand WOW program content is available for purchase and viewing for 90 days by visiting https://www.pathlms.com/inda/courses.

“INDA’s 2021 World of Wipes “On-Demand” video provides high-value business intel in a convenient, economical and efficient manner. Wipes industry participants worldwide can now experience the Conference as if they were live in the front row. We are grateful for our 2021 World of Wipes Committee‘s leadership in developing this excellent program as it aligns with the INDA mission to address the key issues of the industry, stimulate innovation, and recognize excellence,” said Dave Rousse, INDA President.

Professionals interested in advancing their knowledge of the multi-billion dollar wipes market sector may purchase the entire program containing 31 speaker presentations, or select among nine individual sessions at https://www.pathlms.com/inda/courses or for more information visit https://www.inda.org

Posted August 26, 2021

Source: INDA, the Association of the Nonwoven Fabrics Industry