Hologenix, Creators Of Celliant Infrared Responsive Technology, Named Inc. 5000 Fastest-Growing Company Three Years In A Row

LOS ANGELES — August 19, 2021 — Materials science innovation leader Hologenix®, whose CELLIANT® infrared technology is an ingredient in world-class brands across many categories, has been named to the prestigious Inc. 5000 list of America’s fastest-growing private companies for the third consecutive year. The ranking represents a unique look at the most successful companies in the most dynamic segment of the American economy – its independent small businesses.

As reported in the Inc. magazine list, Hologenix’s profits grew an outstanding 225% over the past three years, and, as in previous years, the company is ranked in the top half of the list.

“We are honored to be recognized for our continued growth and success as one of America’s fastest- growing companies by Inc.,” said Seth Casden, Hologenix Co-Founder and CEO. “We strive to develop new product solutions for the ever-changing marketplace and to broaden the uses of CELLIANT infrared technology and the health and wellness benefits it delivers. We are pleased CELLIANT is now a key ingredient in many brands across the globe, from clothing and bedding to furnishings and even space suits, with more applications on the horizon!”

Posted August 19, 2021

Source: Hologenix