SALTASH, England — August 24, 2021 — Composite Integration has become an official member of the Aerospace, Defence, Security and Space (ADS) Group to support further development of their Aerospace sector collaborations. ADS represents and supports more than 1,100 U.K. businesses operating in these sectors, employing 374,000 people, generating £46 billion of exports annually.

The Cornwall-based company continuously invests in process development to provide a deeper understanding of material behaviours and processing parameters that are appropriate for aerospace applications. This supports the design and manufacture of market leading resin processing equipment, tooling and systems for liquid resin/closed mold processing.

The R&D lab at Composite Integration continues to evolve with multiple projects both short and long term currently in progress. This ranges from the examination of vacuum and pressure levels on part Vf and void content to the evaluation of a wide range of new renewable/recyclable fibres and resin systems. Composite Integration are currently engaged in three multi-year UKRI funded collaborative research programs with total project values exceeding £10M.

