Duvet Leader Centa-Star Introduces Product With CELLIANT®

LOS ANGELES — August 24, 2021 — Hologenix LLC, whose CELLIANT® infrared technology is an ingredient in world-class brands across many categories, has another important new brand partner, duvet company Centa-Star. Based in Germany and available throughout Europe, Centa-Star has introduced a new line of “Regeneration” duvets and pillows infused with Celliant mineralized fibers.

Regeneration products, thanks to Celliant, are thermoregulating with maximum breathability and promote stronger performance, faster recovery and better sleep.

How does Celliant technology work? Our body radiates about 100 watts of heat when it’s idle, enough to make a lightbulb glow. Celliant thermo-reactive minerals absorb the body heat and convert it into infrared energy, which is reflected back to the body. The resulting temporary increase in blood flow and local circulation helps regulate body temperature and increases tissue oxygen. This leads to a more restful, restorative sleep as well as faster recovery and stronger performance.

“We are excited to partner with Centa-Star, a leading brand known for the highest quality bedding, and focused on innovation just as we are,” said Seth Casden, Hologenix co-counder and CEO.

Centa-Star Regeneration products are available online throughout Europe in selected department stores in Germany, Austria and Switzerland, including KaDeWe Berlin, Betten Rid in Munich, Karstadt or Kaufhof stores, in well-sorted furniture shops, in upscale specialist shops.

Posted August 24, 2021

Source: Hologenix LLC