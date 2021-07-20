Putting Textiles To Good Use: Accelerating Circularity Calls For System Trial Partners

CAMPBELL HALL, N.Y. — July 20, 2021 — Accelerating Circularity Inc. today released plans for U.S. trials of commercial scale textile-to-textile systems in its latest report, “Putting Textiles to Good Use.”

The report concisely presents the rationale and goals for the trials, including ambitious content minimums of 40-percent recycled blends and 20-percent post-consumer inputs for all trials. In response to stakeholder demand, the report also lays out the role, benefits, and responsibilities of each prospective participant.

The group proposes specific trials targeting post-industrial and post-consumer feedstocks, mechanical and chemical recycling technologies, recycled cotton, polyester, and man-made cellulosic fibers, and several finished product categories. These serve as a starting point for Trial Partner collaboration within the project that will generate multiple circular textile products at mass retail scale. Brand and retail partners have the option to buy-in at several stages in the process to maximize the potential for the circular fibers to be plugged into existing commercial supply chains. Several major brands and supply chain partners — including those on Accelerating Circularity’s US Steering Committee — have already opted into the project.

U.S. Project Manager Janel Twogood noted: “Architect and engineer Buckminster Fuller gave us this piece of advice, ‘To change something, build a new model that makes the existing model obsolete.’ The fashion and textile industry is embracing historic commitments. Accelerating Circularity is facilitating the engagement of an entire supply chain system to design nothing short of a new model, one that is economically, environmentally, and socially sustainable. The time is right for a systems approach to measure what we can do now and what needs to be built to meet our obligations.”

Read the full report at www.acceleratingcircularity.org/research, and register to become a Trial Partner via www.acceleratingcircularity.org/stakeholder-registry.

Source: Accelerating Circularity