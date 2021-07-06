Messe Stuttgart’s Sun Shading Expo North America Move Co-Location Debut With IFAI Expo To 2022

ROSEVILLE, MN — July 6, 2021 — Messe Stuttgart announced that their new U.S.-based show Sun Shading Expo North America will not be held in 2021 as a separate trade show but will instead contribute its expertise in internal and external sun shading systems at IFAI Expo 2021 in the form of expert talks, open discussions and more.

IFAI Expo 2021 will still take place Nov. 2–4, 2021, with education on Nov. 1–4, in Nashville, TN, USA at the Music City Convention Center.

IFAI Expo, the leading trade fair for specialty fabrics and technical textiles will celebrate its 100th in-person anniversary Nov. 2–4, 2021, with education on Nov. 1–4, in Nashville, TN USA. The concept for cooperation with Messe Stuttgart will also be presented live at IFAI Expo in November. ”A large number of international R+T exhibitors have already shown their interest in the North American market. In our capacity as a professional trade fair organizer, our objective is to offer all participants planning security in particular along with a high-quality and successful presentation platform. After analyzing the currently valid general conditions and in view of the long-term success of the new trade fair brand, we decided to stage Sun Shading Expo North America as a co-location to IFAI Expo 2022,” said Roland Bleinroth, President of Messe Stuttgart.

The premiere of Sun Shading Expo North America will be held Oct. 12–14, 2022 co-locating with IFAI Expo 2022 in Charlotte, NC USA. Industrial Fabrics Association International (IFAI) President and CEO Steve Schiffman added: “We are looking forward to long-term collaboration between IFAI Expo and Sun Shading Expo North America. Our 100th anniversary of IFAI Expo is the ideal framework to celebrate this partnership and start the development of a strong cross-industry network between the customers of both events.” The planned conference program of Sun Shading Expo North America during IFAI Expo 2021 will be announced shortly.

Posted July 6, 2021

Source: Industrial Fabrics Association International (IFAI)