Herman Miller And Knoll Shareholders Approve Merger-Related Proposals

ZEELAND, Mich. and EAST GREENVILLE, Pa. — July 13, 2021 — Herman Miller, Inc. (“Herman Miller”) and Knoll, Inc. (“Knoll”) announced that, at their respective special meetings held today, Herman Miller and Knoll shareholders overwhelmingly approved their respective proposals required in order to consummate the pending acquisition of Knoll by Herman Miller. Upon completion of the transaction, Knoll shareholders will receive $11.00 in cash and 0.32 shares of Herman Miller common stock for each share of Knoll common stock they own.

Subject to the satisfaction or permitted waiver of all remaining closing conditions, the transaction is currently expected to close on Monday, July 19, 2021.

Posted July 14, 2021

Source: Herman Miller, Inc.