Glen Raven Announces Next Phase Of $250 Million Capacity Expansion Plan

BURLINGTON, N.C. — July 21, 2021 — As part of its ongoing commitment to support customers, expand capacity and meet record demand for its Sunbrella® performance fabrics, Glen Raven, Inc. announces the next round of significant investments in facilities and infrastructure. These investments represent phase two of a multi-phase expansion plan and are specifically focused on growing Glen Raven’s U.S. capacity. They will include additional production facilities and a new distribution center in the U.S., as well as additional equipment to increase output levels for Glen Raven’s Custom Fabrics division, which includes Sunbrella® fabrics.

Glen Raven’s phase two investments build on its phase one investments to expand production at all levels, from yarn to finished fabric. Phase three planning is underway and details will be announced at a later date. The total of all three phases amounts to $250 million in investments and will increase the company’s production capabilities by more than 30 percent, in addition to creating over 400 additional jobs across the country.

“As with many other industries, we’ve continued to battle unforeseen supply chain disruptions and raw material shortages,” said Dave Swers, president of Glen Raven Custom Fabrics. “We’re producing more Sunbrella fabric than ever before and are committed to investing a quarter of a billion dollars in our operations to support our customers in the long term. We’re doing everything possible to better meet their expectations today and return to the service levels that have defined our reputation in the industry for decades.”

Phase two investments include:

A new spun-yarn plant co-located with Glen Raven’s existing Norlina, North Carolina, facility to increase production output by more than double current amounts with approximately 315,000 additional square feet.

Construction of a new distribution center in the U.S. with expanded inspection and sampling capabilities.

A new modular finishing system to expand U.S. finishing capacity.

Highly-customized new equipment, which has already been ordered. This equipment will not only increase capacity but also operate more efficiently, supporting the company’s sustainability goals.

“We’re going to keep focusing on our partnerships and building for the future as demonstrated by these actions,” said Swers. “We remain resilient and determined to implement strategic initiatives that will make a positive and lasting impact for our customers, employees and the textile industry as a whole.”

Posted July 22, 2021

Source: Glen Raven, Inc.