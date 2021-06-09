Toray Carbon Magic Ultra-Lightweight Solar Plane: The Winner Of JEC Innovation Award

TOKYO, Japan— June 4, 2021— On June 2, Toray Carbon Magic Co., Ltd.’s Solar plane has been awarded as the winner of JEC Connect 2021 Innovation Award in Aerospace Category. Meanwhile, the JEC Group, a global and innovative media event company, is responsible for the selection of the world’s most innovative composite solutions.

This project has been developed in collaboration with Tokai University which has great records of The World Solar Challenge, in cooperation with the Sky Perfect JSAT and Japan’s New Energy and Industrial Technology Development Organization. Thus, this is the result of the industry-academia and government collaboration.

The success of this project was made possible because of its design and its manufacturing of the full-composite aircraft, resulting in an ultra-lightweight, highly stiff structure that includes a16-meter wingspan. In addition, due to the mechanical properties of the advanced composite materials, the solar plane framework is resistant to fatigue and environmental conditions, ensuring optimal performance at high altitudes for prolonged periods.

The objective of this project, which is still in development, is to provide energy-efficient relay stations for broad and wide telecommunication networks.

On the other hand, we have announced the result of another project which has something to do with the large-scale decorative lighting along with CFRP structures assembled at the Singapore Raffles Hotel. It has also been selected as a finalist in design category in the same event.

Finally, we will continue to work on our creativity and innovation in this technology and contribute to the future society. Likewise, we will seek further possibilities of composite technology.

Source: Toray Industries, Inc.