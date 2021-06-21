Materials Research Group Establishing Operations In Beaufort County S.C.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — June 8, 2021 — Materials Research Group, a glass manufacturer, today announced plans to establish operations in Beaufort County. The company’s $3.1 million investment will create 27 new jobs.

Founded in 1998, Materials Research Group specializes in manufacturing ready-to-press glass powders, glass preforms and solder glass rings. The company’s hermetic sealing glasses are utilized in the aerospace, sensor, automotive, medical and battery markets.

Located at 45 Schein Loop in Beaufort, Materials Research Group’s new facility will increase the company’s manufacturing capabilities.

The facility is expected to be completed by December 2021. Individuals interested in joining the Materials Research Group team should visit the company’s contact page.

The Coordinating Council for Economic Development has approved a $50,000 Set-Aside grant to Beaufort County to assist with costs related to the project.

“Materials Research Group is excited about our growth and our move into Beaufort. The support from the local area and the state has been excellent. We look forward to getting our operation up and running and becoming part of the Beaufort community.” -Materials Research Group Owner Walt Reed

“Our state’s workforce has proven that it’s one of the best in the world, and that’s why we know a company like Materials Research Group will succeed here. When a company chooses to call South Carolina home, we commit to having their back every step of the way, and we’re excited to see what the future has in store for this company.” -Gov. Henry McMaster

“South Carolina continues to build on its success in the manufacturing sector, and Materials Research Group’s decision to invest in our state will provide another boost. We congratulate this company on this announcement, and we look forward to watching them flourish for years to come.” -Secretary of Commerce Bobby Hitt

“I am happy to see Materials Research Group choose our community. Investments like this, in turn, become opportunities for area residents to find meaningful employment. Thank you to the Beaufort County Economic Development Corporation, the SouthernCarolina Alliance, my fellow council members and the team that made this happen.” -Beaufort County Councilman Gerald Dawson

“We are grateful for Materials Research Group’s investment in Beaufort County, and we salute them on their choice of our region as the home for their new facility. Congratulations to Beaufort County and our economic development team on diversifying the economy and creating good jobs.” -SouthernCarolina Alliance Chairman Marty Sauls

Posted June 21, 2021

Source: South Carolina Office of the Governor