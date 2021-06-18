Cleanliness Launches Antimicrobial Home Textile Products With Amicor™

BANGKOK, Thailand — June 17, 2021 — Cleanliness, a new brand operating under Shadong Cleanliness Bio-technology Co.,Ld., has launched a range of antimicrobial home textile products using Amicor™ fibre. Amicor™ is a specialty anti-microbial fibre from Thai Acrylic Fibre Co.,Ltd (Aditya Birla Group), which has been tested according to ISO 18184:2019 against SARS-Covid-2 virus (COVID-19) and has shown to reduce the number of infective virus particles by 99% in only 18 seconds.

Cleanliness is a new brand established in 2019 under the company called “Shadong Cleanliness Bio-technology Co.,Ltd., which is currently selling online marketing places: Taobao and Alibaba. They focus on research & development of antimicrobial products along with the concepts of health promotion. “The world is facing an unprecedented crisis with Covid-19 resulting in people being forced to spend a lot of time at home and sleep in their own beds every night. Infrequent cleaning of bedsheets and pillowcases result in a good habitat for bacteria, fungi and viruses that could lead to a whole host of health problems. Not only do we care about hygiene in the bedroom but we also care about our consumers’ sleep hygiene. We are committed to innovate our products using Amicor™ fibre that comes with antimicrobial, antifungal and antiviral capabilities to provide our consumers with assurance of optimal freshness and hygiene for our home textile products.”, says Mr. Bi, a Cleanliness spokesman.

“There is a sudden rise in demand for fabrics with antimicrobial properties that prevent the growth of virus or bacteria due to Covid-19 pandemic, we are excited to be part of Cleanliness home textile products. We are confident that, with the proven performance of Amicor™ against a vast array of bacteria, viruses and fungi, it can bring a lot of value in towards wellness and improving the hygiene in home textile products.”, says Ashwini Chotani, Chief Marketing Office, TAF.

Amicor™ is a trademark of Thai Acrylic Fibre Co. Ltd.

Posted June 18, 2021

Source: Thai Acrylic Fibre Co., Ltd.