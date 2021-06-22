AATCC Announces New E-Textiles Exploratory Series

RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK, N.C — June 21, 2021 — AATCC continues its support for e-textile research, initiatives, and innovation. From July 21 through September 15, 2021, AATCC will be offering a new virtual educational program called the E-Textiles Exploratory Series.

The program will feature industry experts discussing a variety of topics including safety, data privacy, design, methodology, standards, cyber security, commercialization, as well as e-textile fundamentals. The Consumer Product Safety Commission will be hosting a free session on safety through risk assessment, and other presentations will be available for purchase as a series or individually, both live or on-demand. Early registration rates for the entire series are available until July 15.

Presenters include:

Ashish Kapoor, Intel;

Jacqueline Campbell, Consumer Product Safety Commission;

Madison (Maddy) Maxey, Loomia;

Chris Jorgensen, IPC;

Diana Wyman, AATCC;

Travis Norton, Bureau Veritas;

Chris Crowley, Montance; and

Pratyush Rai, Nanowear.

To learn more about the presenters, program details, and registration, please visit AATCC’s website: https://aatcc.org/aatcc-events/etextiles/

