U.S. Cotton Trust Protocol and TextileGenesis™ Announce Collaboration

MEMPHIS, TENN — April 29, 2021 — The U.S. Cotton Trust Protocol, a new science-based sustainability program that collects robust farm-level data against six key sustainability metrics, is pleased to announce that it is further enhancing the value of its program by delivering unparalleled supply chain transparency through its Protocol Credit Management System (PCMS). Recognizing the growing importance of increased supply chain visibility to brand and retail members, the U.S. Cotton Trust Protocol is joining the TextileGenesis™ platform as the world’s first sustainable cotton fiber to offer full transparency across the supply chain on the platform.

“Today, having a holistic view of every step throughout the supply chain is imperative for brands and retailers,” said Dr. Gary Adams, president of the U.S. Cotton Trust Protocol. “We are proud to announce our collaboration with TextileGenesis to address this need as the Trust Protocol aims to set a new standard for more sustainable and trackable cotton production.”

In combination with the existing Protocol Platform, developed by Memphis-based technology partner The Seam LLC., the TextileGenesis platform will allow the PCMS to record and verify the movement of U.S. cotton fiber through the entire process by capturing and verifying article level transactions between the multiple participants along the complete supply chain. Upon receipt of their finished products, Trust Protocol brand and retail members will be able to claim Protocol Credits, digital tokens equivalent to the physical cotton produced under the program, and make corresponding claims related to the environmental metrics and sustainable practices adopted by participating Trust Protocol growers.

“We have engineered our platform to leverage the latest technology and industry-specific best-practices, with a heavy emphasis on strong data methodologies,” said Amit Gautam, CEO and founder of TextileGenesis. “Collaborating with the U.S. Cotton Trust Protocol, with its clear focus on robust data and the strength of its verification practices, creates a powerful solution for brands and retailers worldwide in their search for more sustainable fibers and enhanced visibility in their supply chains.”

The collaboration will result in initial pilot trials with selected brands and mills in early June 2021, with full deployment of the PCMS envisioned for early 2022.

The Trust Protocol has welcomed more than 300 brand, retailer, mill and manufacturer members since its launch in 2020. It is included on the Textile Exchange’s list of 36 preferred fibers and materials that more than 170 participating brands and retailers can select from as part of Textile Exchange’s Material Change Index program. The Trust Protocol also is working to align with existing standards in the cotton industry and is part of the Sustainable Apparel Coalition, the Forum for the Future Cotton 2040, and the CottonUp guide.

Posted May 4, 2021

Source: U.S. Cotton Trust Protocol