JEC Composites Connect: Exclusive And Innovative Content Not To Be Missed

PARIS — May 19, 2021 — On June 1-2, 2021, JEC Composites Connect, the first round-the-clock digital event of the composites industry, will host significant industry players, enabling participants to discover their latest innovations. More than 1,000 companies from all the composites value chain spanning 46 countries will participate, network, and present their latest products on their digital booths.

Many exhibitors have already submitted their press releases, exclusively available for the press, at JEC Composites Connect website: www.jeccomposites-connect.events/exhibitors-press-releases/. In addition, most of them will reveal their most recent launches during the event.

Composites industry innovation will also be celebrated at the JEC Composites Awards ceremony on Wednesday, June 2nd at 2:30 pm CEST. During this ceremony, the winner of the JEC Startup Booster, and the JEC Composites Challenge will also be revealed.

The list of twenty-one finalist companies of the JEC Composites Innovation Awards (broken down into seven categories: Aerospace; Automotive & road transportation – exterior; Automotive & road transportation – structural; Building, Construction & Infrastructure; Design, Equipment & Machinery and Sustainability) is available here:

Posted May 20, 2021

Source: JEC Group