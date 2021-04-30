Cone Denim To Produce Nearly 3 Million Pounds OCS Certified Cotton As Part Of Its Continuing Commitment To Sustainable Denim

GREENSBORO, NC — April 29, 2021 — Cone Denim®, a global leader in denim authenticity and sustainable innovation, announced that it is on track to produce nearly 3 million pounds of certified OCS cotton in the production of Cone’s organic denim collection by the end of 2021. The Organic Content Standard (OCS) is an international, voluntary standard that sets requirements for third-party certification of certified organic input and chain of custody.

“Cone Denim debuted the first Organic Cotton Capsule Collection more than 10 years ago as part of our expanded Sustainblue™ collection of denim fabrics, and we continue to advance the use of organic and other sustainable fibers across our global platform,” said Steve Maggard, President Cone Denim. “We are seeing tremendous interest in organic cotton as we continue to move towards building more sustainable components into Cone’s most authentic denims. Transparency and traceability are important and we are committed to giving our customers added confidence of the authenticity and integrity of Cone’s organic denim fabrics.”

Maggard continued, “Supplies of certified organic cotton are limited, given the strict standards and increased demand. We have worked aggressively with our suppliers to secure additional inventory. Limited supply is currently available across Cone’s global platform, with greater availability out of our China mill.”

All Cone Denim mills are OCS certified to make organic yarns and denim fabrics. Cone’s certified Organic Cotton fabrics are made using organically grown cotton without pesticides, herbicides and synthetic fertilizers. Organic cotton is grown using methods and materials that are certified to organic agricultural standards and have a low impact on the environment, thus sustaining the health of soils, ecosystems and people by using natural processes rather than artificial inputs.

In addition to being OCS certified, Cone participates in BCI (Better Cotton Initiative), US Cotton Trust Protocol, Cotton Leads, and is the first global denim manufacturer to offer Oritain technology to scientifically verify the origins of cotton.

Cone Denim offers a wide range of sustainable innovations and eco-friendly denim fabrics across a tiered offering ranging from 15% to 100% Organic cotton to service different economic needs. Cone fabrics come from over a century of inspiration and denim know-how, and global collaborations with like-minded partners working together to explore and create responsible, authentic denim for today and future generations.

Posted April 30, 2021

