The 20 Countries That Will Do Business At Colombiatex de las Américas 2021 Digital Edition

BOGOTA, Colombia — January 15, 2021 — The United States, Ecuador and Costa Rica lead the group of more than 190 international companies invited by ProColombia that will be doing business, through virtual platforms, with the exhibitors registered in the event organized by Inexmoda.

From America to Europe, 193 international buyers from 20 countries, will hold virtual business appointments with the Colombian offer, between January 18 and February 5. The international delegation is led to a greater extent by the United States, Ecuador, Costa Rica, Mexico, Puerto Rico and Guatemala. From Europe there will be buyers from Germany, Spain, Portugal, France, among other destinations.

“Fashion exports had a slight rebound in November 2020, according to the National Administrative Department of Statistics Dane, We hope that this momentum will continue and that events such as Colombiatex from Inexmoda will help us boost international fashion sales, which have raised the Colombian flag thanks to their quality, designs, delivery times, flexibility in production volumes and sustainability. Likewise, virtuality continues to be our main ally, so we hope that this edition will bring us good results,” said Flavia Santoro, president of ProColombia.

The official also highlighted the corporate heroism that the fashion sector in Colombia had in 2020 to innovate and adapt to circumstances, with protective clothing and smart fabrics, to meet international demand.

Among the categories that international buyers will be looking for the most in virtual appointments, are textile fibers, technical textiles and a complete package of casual clothing, formal wear, jeanswear, underwear and swimwear, mainly. Likewise, there will be the presence of VIP buyers such as Super Éxito, Almacenes De Prati, Etafashion, Marathon Sports, El Éxito Betancur, among others.

Similarly, ProColombia will carry out commercial agendas with about 12 buyer companies from The United States, Ecuador, Mexico and Guatemala, who will come to see the facilities of companies in the fashion sector in Colombia.

It is worth noting that, between January and November 2020, fashion exports reached US $ 605 million, according to figures from Dane with analysis from ProColombia. The main purchasing countries were the United States, Ecuador, Mexico, Peru, Costa Rica, Brazil and Chile. While the garments most in demand abroad were fabrics and fabrics, girdles and control clothing, jeans, women’s underwear and leather manufacturers.

Posted February 2, 2020