Taiwan’s Innovative Technology Allows For Germ Eliminating Fabric By Making Use Of Semiconductor Mechanics

TAIPEI — January 29, 2021 — With COVID-19 becoming more deadly with mutations and secondary infections becoming more frequent, people have shifted our focus from using protective masks to rushing and cutting lines to get the new vaccine. A company has created a textile that is about to be a game changer in our virus invested world. A few days ago, ACTife released a new technology for antibacterial fabric. These textile materials utilize semiconductor sputtering technology, which uses silver, copper and titanium sputtering to produce a hydroxyl radical on the surface of the fabric. Because hydroxyl radicals can destroy viruses and bacteria in medicine and make their proteins lose their function. Therefore, the materials developed by ACTife can not only block viruses and bacteria, but also use hydroxyl radicals to prevent contact with the bacteria and viruses while they are adsorbed on the surface of the fabric. This technology has been verified by the SGS, Boken, Intertek, and Japan SEK to effectively sterilize 99.9% of bacteria and germs. FYI https://health-ecoforum.medium.com/

The research team of Fu Jen Catholic University Taiwan published an anti-virus research report on ACTife’s nano sputtered fabric and Stated “The fabric successfully blocked and absorbed the germs and bacteria on the cloth, which prevented secondary infection of the virus.” M. L.Chang, Chairman of ACTife, said: “This sputtering technology was originally used in semiconductors. When the pandemic broke out, our research team discovered that the three-metal nano-atoms of silver, copper and titanium used in medical materials had an excellent sterilization effect, so we began to develop products such as masks and protective gears. We look forward to this technology and what it can contribute to global pandemic prevention.” This technology generates free radicals which causes the side chains of amino acids on the surface make proteins lose their function, thereby making germs harmless and greatly reducing the risk of infection. Not only can it apply to masks, but anything that uses fabric like towels, socks, clothing or air filters. CEO of ACTife Dr. Y. P. Lu also pointed out: “The advantage of physical antibacterial properties is that it makes the material more durable and does not precipitate any toxic or undesirable substances. As of now, the most used antibacterial chemical is bleach and the substance of bleach is actually a high concentration of sodium hypochlorite, which is well known for killing germs but it is harmful to the human body and the environment in terms of smell and touch.

The silver, copper, and titanium with splashes of ACTife Plating technology is a physical antibacterial technology that produces a free radical shield on the surface of the fabric. This highly active free radical shield eliminates bacteria and viruses that pass through it. It has the excellent function of long-lasting and washable resistance. In addition, the surface of the material does not stick to bacteria and viruses, and can be safely reused. Compared with ordinary masks and protective clothing on the market, it is not only more environmentally friendly, but also does not cause pollution and other infection risks. With its innovative antibacterial and antiviral technology, Actife has now entered the medical material market and is looking to use their innovative technology to further enhance our protection against coronavirus.

Posted: February 1, 2021

Source: ACTife