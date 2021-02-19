NCTO Sends Letter To Senate Finance Committee In Support Of Katherine Tai Nomination As U.S. Trade Representative

WASHINGTON — February 19, 2021 — National Council of Textile Organizations (NCTO) President and CEO Kim Glas sent a letter to Senate Finance Committee Chairman Ron Wyden (D-OR) and Ranking Member Mike Crapo (R-ID) today, voicing strong support for Katherine Tai’s nomination to serve as the next United States Trade Representative (USTR).

“Undoubtedly, this important office should be occupied by someone of unquestioned integrity who is not only an expert in international trade policy but an individual who also possesses a keen understanding of the unique challenges confronting domestic manufacturers and U.S. workers under the international trading system. Katherine Tai has demonstrated all these important qualities over her distinguished career,” Glas said in the letter.

“We believe she is an exceptional candidate to serve as the next USTR and are pleased to lend our strongest level of support to her nomination. Further, we urge the committee to quickly advance her confirmation to the Senate floor so that Ms. Tai can formally begin her important responsibilities as expeditiously as possible.”

The Senate Finance Committee has scheduled a hearing on Katherine Tai’s nomination for February 25.

See the full letter here.

Posted February 19, 2021

Source: National Council of Textile Organizations (NCTO)