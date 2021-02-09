Mumbai Editions Of Gartex Texprocess India And Screen Print India Pushed Ahead Due To Venue Inaccessibility In March

MUMBAI — February 9, 2021 — On account of the developments around the COVID-19 vaccine roll out plan which has seen jumbo COVID care centers doubling up as vaccination centers, trade fairs scheduled at the Bombay Exhibition Centre in March have been pushed ahead. Currently in discussion with venue authorities, the organizers intend to announce new dates for the Mumbai editions of Gartex Texprocess India and Screen Print India in the coming weeks. The Delhi edition continues to be on schedule for the two fairs.

With the rapid roll-out of vaccines in India’s fight against Covid-19, business sentiment in 2021 is upbeat together with enhanced resumption of economic activities. However, in preparation for the upcoming vaccination drives, mega facilities such as NESCO (Bombay Exhibition Centre, in Goregaon) is expected to be restructured as a state-run vaccination center. This makes the venue inaccessible for large-scale trade shows in the month of March. In view of the recent developments, the organisers — Messe Frankfurt Trade Fairs India Pvt Ltd. and MEX Exhibitions Pvt Ltd., have had to act swiftly to reschedule the launch of its upcoming fair Gartex Texprocess India which was scheduled to open its doors in Mumbai this March.

Messe Frankfurt India additionally shared that the Mumbai edition of Screen Print India will also be rescheduled. As companies gear up for business revival, the organizers shared that a final decision will be taken in consultation with venue operators to host the show in the first half of the year, as soon as the venue is made safely accessible.

Raj Manek, executive director and board member, Messe Frankfurt Asia Holdings Ltd, said: “With positivity returning in the trade community amidst the positive news of the vaccine roll out, our goal ahead is clear — to create a safe and conducive environment for business exchange. We’re working in close co-operation with venue authorities and service providers on next steps to implement a comprehensive safety concept, under the ‘MFISafeConnect’ standards.”

Gaurav Juneja, director, MEX Exhibitions. added: “With the start of local vaccination drives and gradual scaling back of lockdown, we see confidence returning in the market. Gartex Texprocess India will be a catalyst in the recovery of trade momentum for this sector and its new hybrid format will go a step ahead to ensure onsite exhibitors can increase their product and brand exposure and match with potential clients through their digital presence. We are glad to have the support from the industry and our exhibitors who’s interests are at the center of this decision; and our efforts are now focused on finalizing the dates and meeting the safety imperatives.”

Exhibitions: A shot in the arm for business revival

While 2020 has undoubtedly been a challenging year bringing economic activity to a near standstill, there is a clear indication of optimism among India companies with news of vaccination drives starting locally. Re-starting the business year under the new normal, the 2021 edition of the fairs will undoubtedly be marked in trade calendars as three days of face-to-face business networking – for meeting buyers and suppliers in-person, closing deals and sourcing solutions for the ‘new normal’ demand.

“As the Indian economy gears up for the ‘big business reset’, the exhibition industry is ready to provide a shot in the arm to businesses by bringing buyers and sellers back together to revive trade discussions.” added Mr Manek. Through Gartex Texprocess India’s new hybrid format and its co-location with the premier fair for screen, textile, sublimation and digital printing technologies – Screen Print India, the platform aims to bring the entire textile value chain together and will be of key business significance for the textile and printing sectors.

Delhi editions on schedule

Slated to take place in the second half of the year, the Delhi edition of the two fairs continue to be on schedule from August 6-8, 2021, at Pragati Maidan in New Delhi. The targeted business matchmaking through the integrated virtual and physical formats, together with the MFISafeConnect standards will enhance the exhibition experience and make the fairs a “crucial meeting point” in 2021.

Source: Messe Frankfurt Trade Fairs India Pvt Ltd