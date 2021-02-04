Green Button: Hohenstein Is An Authorized Certification Body

BÖNNIGHEIM, Germany — February 4, 2021— Textile testing provider Hohenstein has been authorized by the Federal Ministry for Economic Cooperation and Development (BMZ) to verify compliance for the Green Button, a German government certification for sustainable textiles. Now, in addition to certification for MADE IN GREEN by OEKO-TEX®, a qualifier for the Green Button, Hohenstein certifies for the 46 Green Button criteria.

Hohenstein draws on decades of specialized textile testing, certification and auditing. A founding member and testing body of the OEKO-TEX® Association, the company is firmly committed to consumer protection and product responsibility. Green Button applicants can choose Hohenstein as a single partner for the entire process, with or without MADE IN GREEN by OEKO-TEX® as a pre-requisite.

MADE IN GREEN by OEKO-TEX® is one of the labels qualified to demonstrate compliance with the Green Button social and environmental criteria. The traceable product label proves that textile and leather products have been tested for harmful substances and manufactured in an environmentally friendly and socially responsible manner.

During the introductory phase, the BMZ will bear the initial assessment costs. After March 1, 2021, companies will select from the list of approved certification bodies, including Hohenstein and contact them directly.

The Green Button originates in Germany but aims to be a global seal. In line with the globalized textile value chain, all companies that manufacture and/or distribute textile goods can apply for the Green Button.

Posted: February 4, 2021

Source: Hohenstein