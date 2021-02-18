Delta Galil Announces Strategic Partnership With Retail-Tech Solutions Provider ByondXR

TEL AVIV — February 18, 2021 — Delta Galil Industries, Ltd., the global manufacturer and marketer of branded and private label apparel products for men, women and children, as well as leisurewear, activewear and denim, has launched a strategic partnership with retail-tech Solutions Provider ByondXR to integrate its new web software solutions. The partnership will enable Delta Galil to elevate its virtual platform, including its digital showrooms and remote sales capabilities, using ByondXR’s unique technology.

Isaac Dabah, CEO of Delta Galil, said: “Amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, we are absolutely reliant on the fastest, most dynamic and advanced remote technologies. So, it is essential that we find the highest-quality solutions to ensure our company can maintain its competitive edge and continue to deliver the innovative products our customers have come to expect. We are very pleased to have partnered with a leader like ByondXR, whose technology effectively addresses our need to create exceptional online visual presentations, while reducing product delivery costs and saving time.”

Over the past year, Delta Galil has utilized ByondXR’s solutions to streamline and expedite its sales cycle, present remotely, reduce sample production, and easily update catalogs and styles in real time. The technology enables Delta Galil to create virtual showrooms that allow sales reps to quickly personalize the journey for each buyer and shorten time to market. Additionally, the technology fully integrates with Browzwear’s VStitcher 3D design software, also used by Delta Galil, allowing the creation of 3D models that can be easily accessed throughout the sales journey.

“We are delighted to have partnered with Delta Galil, a company that has embraced the values of innovation and dynamism,” said Noam Levavi, CEO of ByondXR. “We believe that ByondXR will become the corporate standard for B2B sales and help the company grow its business with its various clients.”

ByondXR’s platform includes visual cloud-based tool sets that allow buyers to instantly view entire collections. Buyers can then interact with line sheets and individual products and build their own assortments and order lists. ByondXR’s analytical engines track buyer behavior to allow showroom optimization and gather relevant insights about seasonal collections and interest from various buyers.

ByondXR was founded by Noam Levavi and Eran Galil with a goal to help brands, retailers and wholesalers transform into the 3D digital era and create immersive selling experiences that increase engagement and conversion.

Source: Delta Galil Industries