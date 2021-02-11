As More States Look To Tighten Fire-Retardant Regulations, Precision Textiles Stays Ahead Of Curve With Compliant Products

TOTOWA, N.J. — February 11, 2021 — Precision Textiles, a supplier of coated fabrics, nonwovens and laminations for the bedding, automotive and healthcare industries, is keeping ahead of a growing trend by states to tighten fire-retardant (FR) chemical regulations in consumer products. By constantly upgrading its portfolio of chemical-free FR solutions for quilted mattress panels and borders, FR filler cloth, FR sock, cap and laminated FR solutions, the company is helping its customers before they encounter situations that could impede their production.

The first state to regulate these materials was California, whose legislature passed Assembly Bill 2998 in 2018 prohibiting the sale of mattresses, upholstered furniture and juvenile products containing FR chemicals. The Massachusetts government enacted a similar law, Amendment S.2988, in December 2020. The International Sleep Products Association is also tracking two new proposed bills in Georgia and Delaware which are expected to recommend similar guidelines.

Precision Textiles’ products that meet these regulations include the EcoFlex, IQFit, IQFit Natural and FireFlex mattress barriers; the Celluloft barrier for panels and borders; EcoLoft FR quilting fiber; the Endure FR filler cloth; and PureLoft, an organic FR barrier made with materials that are certified by the Global Organic Textile Standard, the Wool Integrity Program and the PGG Wrightson Wool Integrity Program.

“We’ve always been ahead of the curve regarding FR chemical regulations. We expect that other states will follow these states’ lead, so we encourage our customers to get ahead of this trend before it becomes an issue,” said Keith Martin, vice president of Precision Textiles. “We have been manufacturing products without harmful chemicals long before states began regulating their use, and as more and more states begin to implement new legislative regulations, our team is constantly monitoring the policies that may affect our customers. We pride ourselves in forecasting solutions before they become concerns, giving bedding manufacturers the reassurance that by partnering with Precision Textiles, their products will always be in compliance.”

Source: Precision Textiles