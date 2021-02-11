Americhem Is Awarded Bronze EcoVadis Medal

CUYAHOGA FALLS, Ohio— February 11, 2021 — Americhem, a globally recognized designer and manufacturer of custom color masterbatch, functional additives, engineered compounds, and performance technologies, has been awarded the Bronze EcoVadis Medal. This result places Americhem among the top 50% of companies assessed by EcoVadis.

This prestigious award is presented to companies who achieve a high level of global sustainability. EcoVadis is a company that provides holistic sustainability ratings of companies. The EcoVadis Rating covers a broad range of non-financial management systems including Environmental, Labor & Human Rights, Ethics and Sustainable Procurement impacts.

Americhem’s Chief Executive Officer, Matthew Hellstern, states, “I am so proud of what Americhem has been able to achieve on a global level in terms of sustainability. We won’t be stopping here though; all of our teams across the globe continue striving to take these efforts even further this year.”

Americhem has made a major step forward in their sustainability efforts not just with their recent Bronze EcoVadis Medal, but in September of 2020 with their acquisition of Controlled Polymers in Ribe, Denmark. Controlled Polymers is on their way to the greenest compounds in the world as they strive for sustainability in everything they do through responsible sourcing, customer workshops for greener solutions, extensive R&D and sustainable know-how, and responsible production. Controlled Polymers’ production is based on 100% wind energy and the use of biofuel as well as performing waste management in order to recycle as much as possible.

Posted February 11, 2021

Source: Americhem