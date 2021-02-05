A Clean Start:  AATCC Announces Improved Version Of 1993 Standard Reference Detergent Powder

RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK, N.C. — February 5, 2021 — The AATCC 1993 Standard Reference Detergents is improved! It still provides the same consistent formulation labs across the globe rely on.

How can this be and still perform the same? The AATCC 1993 Standard Reference Powder Detergents’ formulation and performance have not been changed and will continue to provide consistent results.

The old process used more energy per batch and required extremely high production pressure to create a very fine powder with a propensity to dust and waste. AATCC worked with production engineers to find the production parameters that minimized energy consumption and product loss. The pressure and energy usage during manufacturing have been lowered. This improvement impacts the density resulting in a larger powder size to reduce dusting.

The benefits of a courser powder do not stop with production. Customers benefit from lower dusting, which saves product as well as improves mixing. Handling finer powder can cause losses through dusting when opening, measuring, and mixing. The larger grain size of the powder is easier to mix with less clumping and results in a more consistent detergent solution.

The detergents produced with the lower energy process has been shown to provide consistent results comparable to the previously made detergents. Several tests were conducted to ensure the same performance in colorfastness, fabric appearance, and fabric hand. Users can trust the 1993 Standard Reference Detergent Powders to consistently perform all home laundering, colorfastness, and handwashing procedures.

The package sizes have been reduced as a result of this change. The adjustment can benefit users looking for more economical quantities. The prices have been adjusted to reflect the change in amount so that the overall value remains the same.

This change will be a flow-in. As the inventory of the current detergents is depleted, we will transition to the lower density version. AATCC cannot accommodate product requests but rest assured that the performance and functionality remain unchanged regardless of the version you receive.

AATCC 1993 Standard Reference Detergent Powder comes in two versions: With Brightener (W/B) and Without Optical Brightener (WOB).

Posted February 5, 2021

Source: American Association of Textile Chemists and Colorists (AATCC)