Teledyne CML Composites Awarded Airbus A400M “Life Of Program” Contract

BROMBOROUGH, England — January 5, 2021 — Teledyne CML Composites announces the award of a contract with Airbus in Madrid for the “Life Of Program” supply of composite wing components & assemblies on the A400M Tactical Airlifter.

Designed making extensive use of advanced composite materials, the awarded package of parts includes a range of Thermoplastic and Pre-Preg composite components to be supplied to the Airbus A400M composite wing box assembly line at the Filton facility in Bristol in the United Kingdom.

“The decision to award this latest package to Teledyne CML Composites is a reflection of our proven track record to supply high quality composite parts that exceed our customers’ expectations,” said John Toner, vice president and general manager, Teledyne Aerospace and Defence Electronics UK (TADE UK) and General Manager of Teledyne CML Composites.

John Toner added: “With this A400M contract award, we have concluded a significant investment in a new Thermoplastics processing cell. Having identified Thermoplastics as a key technology in our long term growth ambitions, this investment adds an exciting new automated manufacturing capability to our business and places Teledyne CML Composites at the forefront of composites manufacturing technology.

The Airbus A400M is designed to meet the requirements of current and future armed forces to conduct strategic transport of heavy vehicles/equipment and tactical airlift of personnel into theatres of operations. It is already proven in operation with the air forces of the United Kingdom, Germany, France, Spain, Turkey, Belgium, Luxembourg and Malaysia,

Highly versatile, the Airbus A400M can be configured for cargo, a range of military helicopters and vehicles, heavy engineering equipment, up to 120 fully equipped troops, 66 stretchers and 25 medical personnel for aero-medical evacuation. The A400M is also convertible to a tactical tanker, with the ability to refuel a range of aircraft and helicopters.

Teledyne CML Composites continues to enjoy a period of significant growth as a composites manufacturer to commercial aerospace and defence aerospace customers worldwide. For decades, this industry sector has continually expanded as designers develop enhancements to performance, range, and payload through weight reduction of new generations of aircraft, whether commercial or military. Teledyne CML Composites’ investment in Thermoplastic processing technology underscores the company’s long-term plans to play a key part in this industry sector.

Posted January 5, 2020

Source: Teledyne CML Composites