NexTex Innovations’ TurboDry® Technology Wins Outdoor Retailer Innovation Award

ATLANTA, GA — January 28, 2021 — NexTex Innovations, an Atlanta-based textile technology developer that builds strategic partnerships with brands, entrepreneurs and manufacturers to bring textile innovations to market has won a 2021 Outdoor Retailer Innovation Award in the Function category for its TurboDry® technology.

NexTex’s TurboDry technology, which launched in January 2020, is a unique fabric that keeps users’ skin significantly drier than regular wicking materials. Its patent-pending, one-way moisture transport process mimics the same action used by trees to pull moisture from the roots into the tree – delivering comfort and drying speeds unlike any material on the market. The permanent technology built into the fabric creates garments that last longer and perform better.

“We are thrilled to have won this award just one year after we introduced our TurboDry technology at the 2020 Outdoor Retailer Winter Market,” said Chad Lawrence, NexTex CEO. “We’ve received an overwhelming response from the market since our launch, and we are grateful and proud to be recognized among a number of equally innovative finalists.”

The Outdoor Retailer Innovation Awards recognize the gear, brands, and retailers making an impact through innovation. A record total of 189 entries were received in the third year of the annual program. The 2021 winners were voted on by a 19-member judging panel and selected from this year’s 34 finalists. The winning products and programs cross all seasons and were scored by the judges for their design, functionality, and impact.

All finalists can be viewed in the online Innovation Gallery through the duration of Outdoor Retailer Winter Online, which runs until March 19, 2021.

Posted January 28, 2021

Source: NexTex Innovations