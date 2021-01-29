NCTO: Industry And Union Coalition Outlines Policy Recommendations In Letters To President Biden, Congressional Leaders

WASHINGTON — January 29, 2021 — A broad coalition of industry organizations and labor unions, representing a broad spectrum of manufacturers and workers who stepped up to make essential PPE and other products throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, sent a letter today to President Biden and congressional leaders outlining recommendations on specific policy initiatives that must be adopted to re-establish a permanent PPE industry in the United States.

As noted in the joint letter (See a link to the full letters below):

“The heroic efforts of the U.S. textile industry and its exemplary workforce throughout this crisis clearly demonstrate that domestic industry has the technical capabilities and capacity to make the United States self-sufficient in terms of our national PPE needs. However, the permanence of this [industry] is dependent on the development of government policies designed to help domestic manufacturers survive the current economic crisis and incentivize the long-term investment needed to bring PPE production back onshore. If appropriate policies are not implemented, the valuable and substantial progress made over the past year to onshore a vibrant PPE industry will evaporate in the face of China’s global manufacturing dominance in the PPE sector.”

The associations are requesting that President Biden and Congress adopt the policy recommendations outlined in the letter through legislation, executive order and other appropriate means.

The coalition sent a letter to President Biden and a second letter to Senate Majority Leader Charles Schumer (D-NY), Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY), Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) and House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) outlining these requests.

The letters were signed by the following organizations. Please see relevant contacts where provided:

National Council of Textile Organizations

AFL-CIO

Coalition for a Prosperous America

Georgia Association of Manufacturers

Hand Tools Institute

INDA: Association of the Nonwoven Fabrics Industry

National Cotton Council

Narrow Fabrics Institute

Parachute Industry Association

Rhode Island Textile Innovation Network

SEAMS: Association of the U.S. Sewn Products Industry

SPESA: Sewn Products Equipment & Suppliers of the Americas

South Carolina Textile Council

U.S. Industrial Fabrics Institute

United States Footwear Manufacturers Association

United Steelworkers

Warrior Protection and Readiness Coalition

Workers United/SEIU

Source: National Council of Textile Organizations (NCTO)