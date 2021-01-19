Addressing Pandemic-Induced Demand For Enhanced Cleanability, Culp, Inc. Releases Two New Product Lines

HIGH POINT, N.C. — January 19, 2021 — Always innovating, Culp Inc. has recently released two new upholstery fabric products — LiveSmart Ultra™ and LiveSmart Barrier Plus™. These new fabrics are timely additions to Culp’s successful line of performance fabrics which already includes LiveSmart®, LiveSmart Evolve®, and LiveSmart Outdoor®.

“With the current pandemic, keeping your home clean and protecting your fabrics from the growth of mold, mildew, and odor-causing bacteria has become even more important,” explains Tammy Buckner, senior vice president of Marketing and Design. “LiveSmart Ultra offers the stain fighting protection of our LiveSmart fabric, protecting your fabrics by blocking both water and oil based stains from penetrating through the fabric into cushions. With the addition of a permanently bonded silver ion based antimicrobial technology*, it also continually works to eliminate mold, mildew, and odor-causing bacteria that comes in contact with the fabric, giving your furniture a deeper clean.”

LiveSmart Barrier Plus fabric takes the performance and antimicrobial protection even further. LiveSmart Barrier Plus fabrics are encapsulated in a water repellent, stain resistant finish to protect and surround each fiber. An integrated moisture barrier safely seals the fabric, taking it from water repellent to waterproof. With its nano-based stain resistance plus complete moisture barrier, the fabric is easy to clean, and repels and locks out stains and spills, preventing seepage into underlying furniture fibers and foams. LiveSmart Barrier Plus fabric is the perfect solution for dining chairs, nursery rockers, medical lift chairs, and any other high-use furniture that requires extra protection.

Confirming Culp’s continual focus on both innovation and fashion, Buckner said, “We were already utilizing antimicrobial technology in our contract and hospitality lines to protect the fabric against mold, mildew, and odor-causing microbes, so adding it into our residential fabrics was an easy transition. We believe you shouldn’t have to sacrifice soft and luxurious fabrics for the sake of performance in any environment. Our new lines are offered in the latest designer choices and in a wide array of colors, patterns and styles for your home. This new technology will help preserve your design vision easily and affordably while also delivering lasting performance you can count on.”

*Anti-microbial properties protect fabric against mold, mildew, and odor-causing bacteria but do not protect against viruses or other germs.

Source: Culp, Inc.