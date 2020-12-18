TRSA Hosts Jan. 14 Virtual Roundtable Event For Women In The Linen, Uniform And Facility Services Industry

ALEXANDRIA, Va. — December 18, 2020 — TRSA will begin its 2021 professional-development opportunities with a virtual roundtable event designed for women who hold mid-level and higher positions in the linen, uniform and facility services industry. Those participating in this free event will seize an opportunity to virtually network and create opportunities for future collaboration. Employees of TRSA operator members and supplier partners are encouraged to participate; there is also an opportunity for nonmembers to participate for just $35.

The live virtual event is set for Jan. 14 from 1-3 p.m. EST and will be headlined by entrepreneur and coach Gina Radke. Radke is owner and CEO of aerospace manufacturing company Galley Support Innovations. A speaker and coach who has mentored entrepreneurs from around the globe, Radke is well known for her involvement in community service and empowering others with economic opportunities.

In addition to Radke’s presentation, small-group discussions will tackle these topics and more:

Maximizing your role in the business world while maintaining integrity and balancing a fulfilling personal life.

Enhancing your innovative thinking.

Discovering ideas and inspiration on how to make positive changes in yourself and help others toward the same goal.

Developing your most important assets – yourself and your people – in order to reach the next level of success.

Registration is now open at www.trsa.org/womensrt. A free copy of Radke’s bestselling book, More Than: How to Be Bold and Balanced in Life and Business, will be sent to the first 75 registrants.

Source: TRSA