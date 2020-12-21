New COREtec Advanced+ Represents The Next Stage Of Flooring Evolution

DALTON, Ga. — December 21, 2020 — A step ahead with COREtec Advanced+, 2021 will see the launch of our new COREtec Advanced+™ Collection. “Plus” in size and “Plus” in performance, this is the floor that treats you better, no matter how you treat it. Enjoy expanded design possibilities with fewer pattern repeats and a sophisticated color palette. Relax as innovative engineering combined with natural artistry provides next-level protection against pets, kids, high-heels and everyday life, while a beautiful breakthrough in core technology results in a mineral core that results in a 100% waterproof, kidproof and petproof floor*. Low luster visuals and enhanced scratch performance make this the highest performing COREtec floor yet offering a 15-year scratch warranty.

Trend setting visuals combined with innovative performance allow for the most advanced scratch resistance in the market, in the largest mineral core product on the market at 9” wide by up to 86” long and featuring mixed lengths for design versatility! Exclusive to COREtec Advanced+ are fewer pattern repeats, making it even easier to create a unique and custom style all your own, and an extremely rigid mineral core built to withstand all of what life will throw at it. We’re also providing all the benefits you’ve come to expect from The Original including:

100% Waterproof, kidproof, petproof*

Ultra-realistic visuals

Easy to install

Easy to maintain

Holds up to real life’s messes and spills

Attached cork underlayment for comfort and sound absorption

Greenguard Gold Certified for Indoor Air Quality

Welcome to the next stage in the natural evolution of fine flooring. No water, scratches or dents can upset this original.

