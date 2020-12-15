Cotton Incorporated Shares Fashion Trends Ahead Of The New Year

NEW YORK — December 15, 2020 — This holiday season is unique, and while we decide what to wear for our virtual celebrations, we all want to be comfortable and stylish with looks that will make us feel extra special this time of year. Aubrey Howard, a Cotton Incorporated trend forecaster, virtually sat down with fashion and lifestyle influencer Lexi Holden of @lexandthecity_, to discuss the brand’s outlook on how the current circumstances have affected what people purchase and provides a forecast of trends for the upcoming year.

As we look ahead at trends for 2021, Howard shares “since things have slowed down a little bit in everyday life, people are going back to basics and wearing the classics like t-shirts and jeans. I’m seeing a bit of updates and tweaks to these tried-and-true pieces, such as the addition of shoulder pads in a t-shirt for an exaggerated silhouette. This is also reflected in jeans, and while we’re all accustomed to the wide leg jeans and the skinny jeans, we’re now seeing the balloon silhouette.”

To look and feel good this holiday season, consumers are going for items that are practical. Howard shared that shoppers are making sure the pieces can be styled in different ways so that items can go a long way wearing-wise. Matching sets are great, especially within the active and loungewear category, as people are staying at home in the current environment. These cotton-rich items particularly provide both comfort and versatility.

Staple pieces and more are available at Cotton Incorporated’s Cotton Style House – Holiday Edition. There is a wide variety of styles for those who want to either stay cozy or dress up in cotton at home. From denim to dresses and sweaters, cotton will do what it does best, and that’s keeping consumers comfortable, yet stylish, for any occasion at any time of the year.

The Cotton Style House – Holiday Edition is available with exclusive content on Amazon. Through December 31, Amazon shoppers can purchase a variety of on-trend cotton apparel, gifting and home items curated by internationally-recognized celebrity stylist Irma Martínez that will fit for every holiday celebration.

The collection will bring people together through virtual programming with the goal to create connections across all communities and cultures. Among others, actress Debby Ryan shows us some of her favorite women’s contemporary pieces in the collection, while influencer Daniela Ramirez and her husband show us how to coordinate the family in comfort and style. Custom video content will also help us deck our homes with holiday cheer and find unique gifts– all in cotton. The collection will be available at Amazon.com/ShopCotton.

From Mara Hoffman to Levi’s, Calvin Klein, and STAUD, as well as other brands, each piece found in the Cotton Style House – Holiday Edition exhibits the versatility and comfort of cotton. Inspiration was drawn from a range of participating trendsetters including Debby Ryan, Daniela Ramirez, Ryan Clark, Gregory Dava, Coco Bassey, and Jill Wallace, who will be showcasing their favorite go-to cotton finds for the holidays.

Posted December 15, 2020

Source: Cotton Incorporated