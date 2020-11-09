International Yarn Industry Exhibition Filo At Work For The 55th Edition

BIELLA, Italy — November 6, 2020 — Despite some uncertainties related to the resurgence of Covid-19, Filo does not give up its role as the leading international exhibition for the yarn industry and begins planning its 55th edition, scheduled on the 24th and 25th of February 2021 at MiCo – Milan Convention Centre.

In view of the 55th edition of Filo, the first step will be, as usual, the presentation of product development proposals, which will take place in December through a webinar.

Paolo Monfermoso, general manager of Filo, explains: “The presentation of product development proposals is a situation where digital tools are an added value for our fair. Even beyond the current travelling difficulties, the webinar enables us to reach, at one time and in a simple, efficient and quick way, all those people who are interested in participating, in Italy and abroad, from exhibitors to style department officers and journalists. Figures on the rate of participation in July webinar for the presentation of the 54th edition of Filo show how this channel allowed us to talk to a wider audience, compared to the one that traditionally participated in Biella, Milan and Prato meetings”.

Mr. Monfermoso adds: “From our point of view, the opposite is true when we come to the presentation of exhibiting companies’ products: in this case, the show in attendance is essential. Virtual exhibitions, in fact, are not enough to show all the qualities of a textile product and the great creativity of our companies that is at the basis. In addition, virtual exhibitions fail to account for the flexibility and adaptability that exhibiting companies put at the service of their customers. In October Filo was a further confirmation of this concept, also for its ability to demonstrate the desire and tenacity with which the exhibiting companies intend to respond to the crisis caused by the pandemic, resuming together – from a supply chain perspective – the path of growth.”

Posted November 9, 2020

Source: Filo