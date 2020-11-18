Determining The Elemental Composition Of Materials Utilizing X-Ray Fluorescence

SALEM, NH— November 17, 2020 — X-ray fluorescence (XRF) provides elemental compositional analysis of bulk samples using a non-destructive elemental analysis technique. It can be used to analyze the elemental composition of liquids, solids and loose powders.

A combination of high accuracy, precision and brisk sample preparation make XRF a preferred elemental analytical technique for many of the clients that depend on Advanced MicroAnalytical to find answers for their material science needs. The high range of sensitivity and typically non-destructive, or minimally destructive, analysis make XRF an exceptionally useful tool for a diverse variety of applications.

Elements ranging in atomic number from Beryllium (Be) to Uranium (U) in the concentration range of 100% down to the sub-parts per million (ppm) level can be analyzed. With WDXRF (wavelength dispersive), also available at Advanced MicroAnalytical, there is even greater resolution and less overlap between spectral bands crucial for elemental identification in complex samples.

Whether a client is simply analyzing bulk properties of a single sample or needs to track changes in composition for quality control or research and development, XRF from Advanced MicroAnalytical provides the precise elemental data needed. This analysis finds broad use within many manufacturing industries, ranging from aerospace and defense to geology, ceramics, pigments and even pharmaceutical applications.

The experienced scientists and engineers at Advanced MicroAnalytical are pleased to provide clients from across the globe with their expert advice and analysis for all types of XRF needs. To learn more about X-ray fluorescence or other material testing solutions, please visit www.AdvancedMicroAnalytical.com

Source: Advanced MicroAnalytical