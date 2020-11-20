Culp Celebrates National Recycling Day With Unifi During Showtime

HIGH POINT, N.C. — November 20, 2020 — To celebrate National Recycling Day, Culp, Inc. and Unifi, Inc. got together to educate customers and employees on the process of turning plastic bottles into upholstery fabric.

In 2018, Culp’s Upholstery Fabrics division teamed up with Unifi, Inc. to develop a line of fabrics made with sustainability in mind.

The fabric, LiveSmart Evolve® is made with at least 30% or more of REPREVE® yarn, a high-quality polyester yarn made by Unifi from recycled post-consumer plastic bottles. Each linear yard of fabric contains recycled materials equivalent in volume to approximately 9 standard sized, 500 ml plastic water bottles. Multiply that by the average number of yards used per chair, sofa, or sectional, and the environmental impact really adds up! Billions of plastic bottles go into landfills every year, and now LiveSmart Evolve® Powered by REPREVE® fabrics help divert plastics from landfills and create a more sustainable future for everyone.

Another positive impact for the environment, is that, compared to producing standard polyester, producing REPREVE® polyester reduces water consumption by nearly 20%, reduces energy consumption by 45%, and cuts greenhouse gas emissions by more than 30%.

Iv Culp, president and chief executive officer of Culp, Inc., said, “We are continuing to see interest and demand from consumers for environmentally friendly fabrics in the home. Our LiveSmart Evolve fabric collection combines both sustainability and performance and has been a resounding success. The fabrics are fashionable, comfortable and affordable while also fulfilling the needs of the environmentally conscious consumer. We are proud to work with Unifi on this effort to help conserve our natural resources and be a part of positive change.”

Posted November 20, 2020

Source: Culp, Inc.