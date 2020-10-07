When Less Is More: No Additive Vinyl Hits The Market

HIGH POINT, N.C. — October 7, 2020 — Without, sans, free. However, you phrase it, the fewer the ingredients these days, the better, whether for regulatory reasons or personal preference. That’s why Morbern developed Allante Free®, a luxury hand, leather-like vinyl without additives designed for the hospitality, contract and public seating markets.

Having products that are additive-free is a necessary characteristic in places like California, which recently banned flame retardants from upholstered furnishings with Assembly Bill 2998. As of Jan. 1, 2020, the state no longer allows the sale or distribution of upholstered furniture (or its components) which contains flame retardants.

But Allante FRee has let go of more than just flame retardants. This soft and buttery vinyl is formulated phthalate free and void of antimicrobial additives, but filled with performance features. A luxury grain vinyl with the look and feel of soft, supple leather, Allante Free® is highly cleanable, with best-in-class denim dye and oil resistance (from cosmetics, cooking oils and fatty foods). In addition Allante FReeâ stands up to high traffic, most stains and sun. It’s available in a range of 25 solid colorways from neutrals to saturated reds, greens and blues. Allante FReeâ passes the CA TB-117, NFPA 260, CA AB-2998 and UFAC class 1 flammability tests.

In addition to creating products like Allante Free®, Morbern has long looked for ways to reduce environmental impact as part of its commitment to protect and preserve our children’s tomorrow while meeting client needs today. It was among the first manufacturers of coated fabrics to completely eliminate heavy metals such as lead and cadmium. And the company ensures that the water flowing out at the end of the manufacturing process is clean enough to drink. Most recently, that commitment means reducing the additives in several of its products.

Posted October 7, 2020

Source: Morbern