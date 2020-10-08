TRSA Presents Global Textile Services Market Analysis

ALEXANDRIA, VA — October 8, 2020 — TRSA recently hosted a webinar in conjunction with the Economist Intelligence Unit (EIU) to present the findings of its Global Textile Services Market Analysis. The two-hour presentation aired on Sept. 29 and was aired again separately with broadcasts for executives in both the Asia-Pacific and Middle East markets on Sept. 30. Roughly 350 global linen, uniform and facility services executives tuned into the series of broadcasts.

Claire Casey, global managing director, public policy practice, EIU, kicked off the webinar with an in-depth discussion of the report, which looked at market sectors, key indicators and major linen, uniform and facility services companies in five regions and 13 countries worldwide to guide investment, expansion and strategic decision-making in the global linen, uniform and facility services industry.

Casey noted that while industry demand will weaken through 2021, the industry will achieve modest growth worldwide through 2024, with demand for workwear improving as industries across the global economy recover from the COVID-19-driven downturn. Healthcare demand will drive a stable outlook for flat linen goods. Hotels, hurt by COVID-19-related declines in business and leisure travel, will face adverse impacts through 2022. Thereafter, hotels will expand quickly, according to the analysis.

Casey also detailed the economic forecasts and trends for several market sectors, including:

Construction

Energy, oil and gas

Healthcare

Hotels

Manufacturing

A total of 10 companies were profiled in the report, including Aramark, Cintas, CWS, Elan, Elis, Johnson Service Group, K-Bro, Rentokil Initial, Spotless and UniFirst. The analysis provided key insights into worldwide trends, as well as how companies are dealing with the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Following Casey’s presentation, Vaibhav Sahgal, consultant, public policy group, EIU, joined the webinar to lend further insight into the study. The presentation concluded with a question-and-answer session moderated by TRSA President & CEO Joseph Ricci.

After the Q&A wrapped up, several executives from leading global linen, uniform and facility services companies joined the webinar for a panel discussion on worldwide trends affecting the industry. Panelists included:

Jim Kearns, executive vice president, Alsco Linen & Uniform Rental Services, U.S.

Juha Laurio, CEO, Lindstrom Oy, Finland

Harley Oaten, executive general manager, Spotless, Australia

Henning Siemens, regional managing director, workwear, CWS International GmbH, Germany

Ricci moderated the panel discussion. Pan Wei, executive chairman and secretary general, China Laundry Association (CLA), shared insights about the Chinese linen, uniform and facility services market via a prerecorded video.

Event partners included the national associations of Germany, DTV; Belgium, FBT; the Laundry Association of Australia, LAA; and the Textile Services Association of the UK. Additional event partners included Texcare International, which has been rescheduled to Nov. 27-Dec. 1, 2021, in Frankfurt, Germany; the Middle East Cleaning Technology Week, rescheduled for 28 – 30 September 2021, at the Dubai World Trade Centre; and the rescheduled World Textile Services Congress (WTSC), slated for Dec. 1-2, 2021, in conjunction with Texcare International in Frankfurt. Kleen-Tex, a global manufacturer and distributor of mats, sponsored the webinar.

Posted October 8, 2020

Source: TRSA