Tiger Group Auctioning Inventory and Equipment from Wholesaler of Promotional Apparel and Hardgoods on Nov. 12

KENT, Wash. — October 30, 2020 — Tiger Group will be conducting online auction on November 12 of textile embellishment and warehouse equipment, blank inventories of apparel and hardgoods, and intellectual property of a wholesale supplier of custom-designed promotional products for the giftware and tourism industries that is now winding down operations.

The offering of manufacturing assets from the company’s 72,000-square-foot Kent facility includes screen printers from Challenger and M&R; embroidery machines from Hirsch, Tajima and Barudan; Amscomatic folders; dryers and pad printers.

Blank inventory up for bid includes tee shirts, sweatshirts, fleece wear, jackets, hats and caps, socks, mugs, water bottles, totes, and a variety of other apparel and gift items. Bidders will also vie for intellectual property from the 65-year-old company, including contracts, artwork and graphics, customer lists, and website URLs.

“This is a fantastic opportunity to purchase well maintained screen printing, embroidery and pad printing machinery and peripherals,” said John Coelho, Senior Director of Tiger Group’s Commercial & Industrial division. “Screen printers and others in the textile and apparel embellishment industry — along with any company seeking over-the-road rolling stock, material handling equipment, plant support and office FF&E — will be interested in this unique opportunity to purchase exceptionally clean equipment that is perfect for supporting existing operations or startups. The many available M&R screen printing machines have had comprehensive scheduled and preventative maintenance, with all replacement parts purchased directly from the manufacturer.”

Online bidding at SoldTiger.com will commence at 10:30 a.m. (PT) on November 5 and will close at 10:30 a.m. (PT) on November 12. All bidders are required to register prior to the sale at SoldTiger.com.

Posted October 30, 2020

Source: Tiger Group