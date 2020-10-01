The 54th Edition Of Filo: Today Is The Last Day For Pre-Registrations

BIELLA, Italy — September 30, 2020 — Today, September 30, is the last day for pre-registrations for the 54th edition of Filo. We would like to invite all those people who have not yet done it, to pre-register through the website www.filo.it. Visitors without pre-registration will not be allowed to access the fair.

Pre-registration for the 54th edition of Filo is one of the basic rules laid down in the anti-Covid regulation: the compliance with the rules allows everybody to visit the fair in total safety. The list of the safety rules which have been adopted for visiting the 54th Filo edition are provided on the website www.filo.it.

There is just one week before the start of the 54th edition of Filo: the show is scheduled on the 7th and 8th of October at MiCo – Milan Convention Centre (via Gattamelata 5, Milan). It is then the time to prepare the visit.

The best way to schedule the visit at Filo is to visit the fair’s website: www.filo.it. Indeed, the website is a real working tool, where both visitors and buyers can find any useful information to prepare for their visit. The first page to browse is the exhibitors’ list (https://filo.it/exhibition/catalogo-espositori/). Again, on the website you can find directions to reach the exhibition space in the fastest way It is possible to also find the directions to reach the exhibition from airports and railway stations: the 54th edition of Filo takes place for the first time in a new venue, MiCo – Milan Convention Centre (via Gattamelata 5, Milan), a place which is particularly suitable for hosting a fair like Filo, and based in one of the most cutting edge district in Milan.

And to get an idea about the trend themes which inspire the collections proposed by exhibitors at the 54th edition of Filo, browsing the website www.filo.it, it is possible to look at the product development proposals launched in July by Filo under the title “Chromatic Reflections”.

