Sun Chemical Releases 2019 Sustainability Report

PARSIPPANY, N.J. — October 28, 2020 — Sun Chemical released its 11th annual Corporate Sustainability Report for the year ending 2019.

The report describes Sun Chemical’s emphasis on sustainability in the way it develops, manufactures and distributes its products while also showing how it works with customers and suppliers to improve their sustainability goals.

The 2019 report shares key research and development highlights and Sun Chemical’s contributions to a more sustainable future, such as:

a long-term strategic target to reduce manufacturing CO₂ levels by at least 30 percent by 2030

waste reduction programs focused on improving the utilization of incoming materials, promoting recycling and optimizing the end of life of a product or material

a silver corporate social responsibility rating by EcoVadis, a 3rd party organization that measures a variety of categories, including environment, labor and human rights, ethics, and sustainable procurement

partnerships with various industry associations and consortia focused on large-scale sustainability objectives

products that are developed with bio-renewable raw materials

solutions designed to improve PET bottle recycling and composting

“At Sun Chemical, we understand the importance of sustainability and the demands that consumers have to ensure that the environment is top of mind in the development and manufacturing of packaging,” said Gary Andrzejewski, Corporate Vice President of Environmental Affairs, Sun Chemical. “We’re proud to be a partner that our customers can feel confident to work with, knowing that we’re doing everything we can to prioritize sustainability both in our product offerings and in our operations.”

“The 2019 sustainability report shows that we’re taking the initiatives necessary to achieve our sustainability goals and in turn, helping our customers also reach their eco-efficiency targets,” said Michael Simoni, Global Product Stewardship Leader, Sun Chemical. “By introducing strategic programs, partnering with industry organizations and implementing solutions to reduce our energy consumption, Sun Chemical is working towards the greater goal of reducing CO₂ emissions and contributing to a more sustainable environment.”

Posted October 28, 2020

Source: Sun Chemical