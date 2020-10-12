Precision Textiles Expands IQ FIT Product Lineup With Its First Glass-Free, All-Natural FR Mattress Sock

TOTOWA, N.J. — October 12, 2020 — Precision Textiles, a supplier of coated fabrics, nonwovens and laminations for the bedding, automotive, health care and home furnishings industries, has expanded its popular IQ FIT® product family with the addition of its first all-natural, cotton FR mattress sock. The IQ FIT Natural is a glass-free natural alternative to FR sock solutions made with fiberglass.

The IQ FIT Natural is not only 100 percent glass-free, but is made with sustainable, renewable cotton that delivers breathability and superb moisture wicking. The cotton selected is a natural, hypoallergenic, durable, long-lasting fiber that stays strong after years of use and biodegrades when composted. The new glass-free sock also eliminates the breakdown of fiberglass and provides bedding manufacturers with a safer FR solution. Each component within the sock was chosen not only for the safety of consumers but also for the safety of the environment. The new sock is also free of para-aramid and antimony – both of which offer fire resistance but can cause respiratory and skin irritation – to ensure consumers receive an all-natural sleep experience.

“The addition of the IQ FIT Natural to our product lineup allows us to offer mattress manufacturers an all-natural cotton FR mattress sock that is free of skin irritants and harmful chemicals,” said Keith Martin, vice president of Precision Textiles. “As consumers become more health conscious about the products they’re bringing into their homes, this breathable cotton option allows bedding producers to address the consumer demand for more sustainable and natural raw materials in their mattresses.”

IQ Fit Natural is available in three adaptive sizes – twin/twin XL, full/queen and king/California king.

Founded in 1987, Totowa, New Jersey-based Precision Textiles is a global supplier of coated fabrics, nonwovens and laminates for companies in the mattress, home furnishings, automotive and health care industries, as well as military apparel. With a specialized emphasis on flame retardant compliant materials designed for use in mattresses and sleep products, the company manufactures its family of products at its 250,000-square-foot headquarters that includes a state-of-the-art laboratory, factory and warehouse. The company also holds four additional warehouses strategically located in the U.S., as well as two warehouses in Asia.

Source: Precision Textiles