Polykote Announces Expansion Of Coating Capabilities For Wovens And Nonwovens

EASTON, PA — October 14, 2020 — Polykote is pleased to announce the expansion of our coating capabilities for wovens and nonwovens. Having coated these materials for years, the COVID-19 pandemic has brought this capability to the forefront and demand has increased.

Utilizing our new 62” wide coating line, Polykote is able to achieve a higher efficiency than in the past. Additionally our increased tension control and drying capacity has allowed us to coat a wider variety of substrates.

President John Guzzo said “Polykote is in a great position to meet the increasing coating requests for woven and nonwoven materials. We’ve increased our throughput and are pursuing larger volume opportunities. This positions Polykote as an excellent partner for coating and laminating wovens and nonwovens.”

Posted October 14, 2020

Source: Polykote