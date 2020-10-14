James Heal Launch Online Test Materials Shop For UK Market

HALIFAX, UK — October 14, 2020 — James Heal, designer and manufacturer of textile testing instruments and test materials for quality control, have announced the launch of their new online shop.

Reliable, repeatable testing requires high quality test materials. Customers in the UK can now quickly and easily order test materials online. Choose from a selection of James Heals’ most popular test materials, pre-cut and on the roll, in lots of different pack sizes and at very competitive prices.

The shop is part of James Heals’ efficiency improvement, while at the same time retaining the high level of quality the company is renowned for and passing on these cost benefits directly to customers.

The new online shop may be accessed directly from https://shop.james-heal.co.uk/ . or by going to the James Heals’ corporate website https://www.james-heal.co.uk/

The shop is a resource for laboratory, quality control and production personnel, who want to take advantage of:

Fast delivery

Competitive prices and special offers

Secure online payment processing via credit card or PayPal

Variety of pack sizes

James Heals’ 40+ years’ experience in the supply of test materials

James Heals’ Managing Director, John Page, comments: “We are proud to announce the launch of our online shop. It is a testament of the commitment we have made to listening to our customers and continually improving the experience of partnering with James Heal.”

