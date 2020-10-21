Governor Northam Announces Silk City Printing To Relocate To Fluvanna County Virginia, Creating 93 New Jobs

RICHMOND — October 20, 2020 — Governor Ralph Northam today announced that Silk City Printing, LLC will relocate its corporate headquarters from Paterson, New Jersey, investing $5.7 million to establish a new silkscreened apparel production operation in the former Thomasville facility in Fluvanna County that has been vacant since 2007. Virginia successfully competed with New Jersey for the project, which will create 93 new jobs.

“We are honored that Silk City Printing has chosen Fluvanna County and Virginia as its new home,” said Governor Northam. “This important project will create 93 valuable jobs for a rural community while also transforming a long-vacant facility into a state-of-the-art production operation. Stimulating growth across diverse business sectors will help advance our economic recovery, and we thank Silk City Printing for this investment in the Commonwealth and our people.”

Silk City Printing, LLC was established in 2017 and produces branded, silkscreened apparel for retail outlets including Target and Walmart. The company has an additional facility located in New Jersey.

“This project is an exciting win for Fluvanna County, the region, and the Commonwealth,” said Secretary of Commerce and Trade Brian Ball. “The company will revitalize a plant that has been empty for 13 years while also providing critical opportunities for alternate career paths to Fluvanna County’s high school population. We look forward to building a strong partnership with Silk City Printing as the company ramps up in Virginia.”

“We’re excited to be moving our headquarters to Virginia,” said President of Silk City Printing Mark Summers. “Our intention as a company is to build a world-class facility in Fork Union with the most modern and technologically advanced machinery available within the industry. Silk City Printing fully plans to recruit locally with training programs supported by Fluvanna County. Virginia and the county have made us feel extremely welcome and made this relocation an easy decision.”

The Virginia Economic Development Partnership worked with Fluvanna County and the Central Virginia Partnership for Economic Development to secure the project for Virginia. Governor Northam approved a $70,000 grant from the Commonwealth’s Opportunity Fund to assist Fluvanna County with the project. This is the first such grant awarded to Fluvanna County. Funding and services to support Silk City Printing employee training activities will be provided through the Virginia Jobs Investment Program.

“What a great addition to the Fluvanna County business community,” said Chairman of the Fluvanna County Board of Supervisors John “Mike” Sheridan. “Bringing nearly 100 jobs to Fluvanna will provide a great opportunity for our residents to live and work here. I’d like to thank Governor Northam for his assistance to bring Silk City to the county.”

“Virginia is admirably skilled at communicating our assets to established businesses from across the country looking to relocate or expand,” said Delegate R. Lee Ware, Jr. “We have great communities like Fluvanna with good schools and transportation, prudent tax rates, and vast natural resources and beautiful places. I commend the Virginia Economic Development Partnership and Fluvanna County officials for attracting Silk City Printing to our community and creating nearly 100 new jobs.”

“I want to be one of the first to welcome Silk City Printing, LLC to our community,” said Senator Mark J. Peake. “The fact that this new job creation is coming during trying economic times and incorporates the far-sighted career ready approach by Fluvanna County Public Schools makes the news that much better. I congratulate the leadership of Fluvanna County, especially the local economic development office, on their insight and initiative in successfully working with the Virginia Economic Development Partnership and the Central Virginia Partnership for Economic Development to bring new business to Fluvanna.”

Posted October 21, 2020

Source: Virginia Governor Ralph S. Northam