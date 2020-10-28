Faribault Woolen Mill Co. Debuts In Chicago

CHICAGO — October 28, 2020 — Faribault Woolen Mill Co., established in 1865 and maker of handcrafted blankets, decorative throws, apparel and accessories, opens its first-ever Chicago store in the Shops at North Bridge on November 1, 2020.

The Faribault Woolen Mill is located in Faribault, Minnesota and is one of the longest standing woolen mills in the country, where fifth-generation craftspeople take raw wool through a twenty two-step process to make blankets, throws, scarves and accessories. This is the company’s first store in Chicago.

“Our Michigan Avenue store allows us to introduce our premium products to the capital city of the Midwest,” said Paul Grangaard, Chairman & CEO of Faribault Woolen Mill Co. “Chicagoland shoppers are now able to experience the quality of our products in person. We look forward to debuting our entire offering including Chicago-specific merchandise like the iconic city flag blanket and the top-selling city map throw.”

The launch will be supported with a PR and marketing campaign involving partnerships with local restaurants to support outdoor dining this winter. Faribault Woolen Mill Co. is excited to provide the Chicago restaurant community support and solutions as they pivot towards the colder fall and winter months.

“We are absolutely thrilled to continue the work of expanding this heritage brand in a myriad of ways,” said Ross Widmoyer, President and COO of Faribault Mill Woolen Co. “Our Chicago store expansion is a natural next step that aligns well with our midwestern roots. We look forward to entering the market safely and sustainably, and hope our timeless blankets keep Chicagoans warm for years to come.”

In addition to the Chicago store opening, the company plans to expand its retail footprint in other American cities in 2021.

Source: Faribault Woolen Mill Co.