Terra Firma And Allnex Announce New Distribution Partnership 

BALTIMORE — September 17, 2020 — Terra Firma is pleased to announce that Allnex has chosen the company as the newest member of their exclusive distribution network. Terra Firma will be representing a large variety of Allnex’s technologies throughout portions of its Northeastern and Southeastern geography. Please see Terra Firma’s website for specific state & technology availability (https://ontf.com/partners/).

Allnex is the global leader for industrial coating resins offering the broadest portfolio of resins and adjacencies to the coatings industry. Terra Firma will be focused on promoting Allnex’s extensive emulsion, dispersion and specialty water-based resin technologies along with solvent based 2K acrylic polyols, 1K thermoplastic acrylics and alkyd resins.

Ramesh Subramanian – Sales Director Allnex LRA said, “We are excited with the addition of Terra Firma to the Allnex network of professional distributors. As with our other stocking distributors, Terra Firma has vast knowledge of coating resin products. They have a regionally focused business model that strives in relationship building. Terra Firma will offer outstanding technical support to our customers as well as service.”

“We are very privileged to be working with Allnex as they are a market leader of an incredible spectrum of technologies that have broad applicability across the diversity of our customer base,” said Kevin Trainor, Terra Firma’s Vice President of Sales. “Our team of Solution Executives are excited to be working with our customers on future formulation needs using Allnex’s products.”

Terra Firma is a privately held, “bespoke” national specialty chemicals distributor with a regional focus. The firm strategically covers the United States by recognizing the nuanced differences within the Northeastern, Southeastern, Southwestern, Midwestern, and Western geographies. This regionally focused business model emphasizes the company’s clear commitment to stay close to its customers; retaining the intimacy and value only localized and entrepreneurial distributors can offer. Terra Firma represents a carefully curated, balanced product portfolio comprised of market leading specialty chemical manufacturers to primarily the CASE, construction, and plastics markets.

Posted September 17, 2020

Source: The Terra Firma Company, LLC.