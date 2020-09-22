Tempur Sealy Announces Antimicrobial & Antiviral Surface-Guard Technology For Mattresses

LEXINGTON, Ky. — September 22, 2020 — Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (“Company” or “Tempur Sealy”) today announced plans to introduce Surface-Guard Technology™, an antimicrobial and antiviral technology expected to be included on select Sealy® products beginning in early 2021. The EPA-registered antimicrobial technology kills 99% of bacteria on mattress surfaces and, in testing, has also shown to be at least 99% effective against killing viruses (including human coronavirus) on textiles within five minutes. The Company is pursuing antiviral-efficacy claims approval from the U.S. Food & Drug Administration and Environmental Protection Agency.*

This technology will add enhanced mattress protection across the Sealy Posturepedic® and Sealy Posturepedic Plus™ mattress collections and will build on the pioneering antimicrobial and anti-allergen treatment developed and first used by Tempur Sealy over 10 years ago. The addition of this antimicrobial and antiviral treatment to Sealy mattress covers will build on the Company’s longstanding commitment to delivering high-quality mattresses that sleepers can count on, night after night.

In keeping with this commitment, Tempur Sealy also plans to incorporate Surface-Guard Technology into the Tempur-Pedic and Stearns & Foster® lines in 2021, in order to make this exceptional level of antimicrobial and antiviral mattress protection available to even more consumers.

“Tempur Sealy is proud to announce our plans to incorporate Surface-Guard Technology antimicrobial and antiviral treatment on Sealy, Tempur-Pedic and Stearns & Foster products as soon as early next year,” said Scott Thompson, Tempur Sealy Chairman, CEO and President. “Making Surface-Guard Technology available across our industry-leading portfolio of brands represents the latest in a long line of innovations from Tempur Sealy. Our planned introduction of this cutting-edge technology will help keep our mattresses clean and safe, and will be yet another reason for consumers to turn to Tempur Sealy products for their best night’s sleep.”

*Product not registered for any public health use in the U.S

Posted September 22, 2020

Source: Tempur Sealy International, Inc.